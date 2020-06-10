Roadblocks monitoring interstate travellers called off as RMCO kicks in

Traffic police personnel dismantle a roadblock camp at the Gombak Toll Plaza during the last day of the conditional movement control order on June 9, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, June 10 — Roadblocks set up to prevent interstate travels nationwide were closed from midnight today after the government decided to allow interstate movement for the duration of the recovery movement control order (RMCO) period, which begins tomorrow.

Bukit Aman Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department (JSPT) director Datuk Azisman Alias, however, said police would still conduct roadblocks for special tasks, like Op Mabuk (drink driving) and road rage.

“Roadblocks set up for interstate movement will cease at midnight today, but the police contingent headquarters (IPK) and district police headquarters (IPD) will continue to carry out roadblocks for certain operations,” he said when contacted by Bernama today.

A Bernama survey at the Gombak Toll Plaza (heading into the capital) found police and army personnel beginning to remove the cones and tents they had set up at the roadblock.

Several vehicles were also seen entering the capital as well as some which were heading out towards the east coast to their destinations beginning at midnight today.

Today, Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador was reported to have said that police would be deployed along highways and main roads to monitor traffic flow. — AFP-Relaxnews