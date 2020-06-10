Malaysia records lowest ever new daily Covid-19 cases with just two patients

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said there was no transmission among locals today, adding that the first case involves a returnee from Singapore, while the second case involves a foreigner in Kuching, Sarawak, who had a closed contact with the case 8,303. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 10 — Malaysia recorded the lowest number of new Covid-19 cases today, with just two new infections in nearly three months since the movement control order (MCO), the Ministry of Health announced.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said there was no transmission among locals today, adding that the first case involves a returnee from Singapore, while the second case involves a foreigner in Kuching, Sarawak, who had a closed contact with the case 8,303.

“This brings the total number of Covid-19 cases in the country to 8,338, with 1206 cases still active,” he said in his daily briefing on the Covid-19 update.

“Five of them were placed in the intensive care units and none requires ventilator support,” he added.

He also added that one death was reported today, bringing the total number of Covid-19 deaths to 118 or 1.4 per cent of the total number of cases.

“The deceased, who is a 61-year-old Malaysian, has a history of diabetes and kidney disease.

“He also has a history of attending the Sri Petaling gathering and was admitted in Hospital Sungai Buloh on March 15 and reported death at 7.03am today,” he said.

Dr Noor Hisham also added a total of 39 patients have fully recovered from the Covid-19 disease and were discharged from the hospitals today.

He announced that the total number of those who have recovered stands at 7,014, or 84.1 per cent of the total number of cases.