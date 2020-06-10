Agong presents donation to homeless community in KL

Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah presents a donation to the homeless community in Cheras June 10, 2020. ― Picture via Twitter/bernamadotcom

KUALA LUMPUR, June 10 ― Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah today presented a donation to the homeless community at the homeless transit centre in Desa Tasik, Cheras, here.

The donation was presented in conjunction with the Majlis Pengurniaan Sumbangan Ampun Kurnia, which is the first event graced by the King outside Istana Negara since the implementation of the movement control order (MCO) from March 18.

Also present was Federal Territories Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa.

Forty-nine homeless individuals received the donation in the form of daily necessities and cash at the event which as held in line with the new normal practice.

Comptroller of the Royal Household for Istana Negara Datuk Ahmad Fadil Shamsuddin said the event reflected Al-Sultan Abdullah’s caring personality and his willingness to go and meet with the homeless in Kuala Lumpur.

“It also reflects His Majesty’s concern for the wellbeing of the homeless community who really need help to ensure their survival,” he said in a statement.

The event was co-organised by the Federal Territory (FT) Islamic Religious Council, FT Islamic Religious Department and the Kuala Lumpur City Hall. ― Bernama