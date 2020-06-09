Ismail Sabri: Foreign Ministry will contact UNHCR about Rohingya refugees

Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said since the Malaysian government has decided not to accept the Rohingya refugees in Malaysia, the Foreign Ministry will contact the UNHCR to determine if other signatory countries of the Refugee Convention will accept them. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 9 — The federal government will discuss with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) about the recent arrivals of Rohingya refugees in Langkawi, Kedah, said Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He said since the Malaysian government has decided not to accept the Rohingya refugees in Malaysia, the Foreign Ministry will contact the UNHCR to determine if other signatory countries of the Refugee Convention will accept them.

“We have made a decision that they cannot stay here (Malaysia) and have asked our Foreign Ministry to speak to the Bangladesh government to determine the origin of the Rohingya refugees.

“If they came from Cox Bazaar, we will send them back there or to an island, Bashan Char which is a new settlement built by the Bangladeshi government to place Rohingya refugees,” he said during the daily security briefing today.

He added that it will be better if the Rohingya refugees are sent to other countries that are signatories to the refugee convention instead of pressuring Malaysia to accept them.

“Many people are judging how we are handling the refugee situation in Malaysia and many are also saying that Malaysia is heartless for not accepting the Rohingya refugees.

“Many third countries are signatories to the refugee convention, I don’t see why we always have to accept the Rohingya refugees.

“The third countries (who are signatories) should accept them,” he said.

He also reiterated the Malaysian government’s stand to not accept the Rohingya refugees (who arrived in Langkawi) this time.

“Don’t think that just because you have arrived at our shores we will accept you,” he added.

It was reported that maritime authorities intercepted a boat carrying 269 Rohingyas that had tried to enter Malaysian waters off Langkawi early this morning and found a woman’s body in it.

According to news reports, the boat was also found to have been purposely disabled, with its engine beyond repair. As such, deportation could not be carried out.