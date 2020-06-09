‘Expect many surprises this month’: Sabah Umno says ready for action with Musa Aman acquittal

Kinabatangan MP Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin is seen at Seri Perdana in Putrajaya March 9, 2020. — Bernama pic

KOTA KINABALU, June 9 — Former Sabah chief minister Tan Sri Musa Aman’s acquittal from corruption charges today has paved the way for the state Opposition bloc to make a bid for the state government.

Sabah Umno chairman Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin said that the party would be strengthened and was prepared to go into battle now that the senior leader was freed of all charges.

Without going into detail, Bung said that the people could expect “many things to happen” this month.

“Even though it is difficult to predict, I think we will see many surprises this month. Sabah Umno is ready for anything,” he said.

He also said that they were in negotiations with Sabah’s Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia to join forces following their federal counterparts.

“We are still in talks,” he said.

Bung said that there have been no discussions as to whether Musa would take over the reins of Sabah Umno.

Musa is the sole Umno state assemblyman in Sabah after a mass resignation in December 2018 following the May 2018 elections.

The state has been rife with rumours of imminent party jumping as the joint Opposition bloc is trying to woo back former Umno members from the Warisan-Pakatan Harapan-Upko government.

Umno, Parti Bersatu Sabah and Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku are in an alliance and the talk in town is that they have been trying to get Bersatu and Warisan assemblymen to join forces and topple the state government.

The state government has had to fend off rumours of an imminent fall and loss of support from its assemblymen.