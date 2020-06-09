Dr Fadhlullah Suhaimi appointed as new MCMC chairman

Dr Fadhlullah is the Vice-Chancellor and CEO at Perdana University. — Picture from Perdana University website via SoyaCincau

KUALA LUMPUR, June 9 — The Ministry of Communications and Multimedia has appointed Dr Fadhlullah Suhaimi Abdul Malek as the new Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) chairman. His appointment will take effect starting tomorrow, June 10 for a period of two years.

According to the press release, Dr Fadhlullah is the vice-chancellor and CEO at Perdana University. He is also a former commission member at the MCMC and has 20 years in the telecommunications sector.

He replaces Al-Ishsal Ishak which has served as chairman at the MCMC since October 2018.

Tan Sri Zamzamzairani Mohd Isa appointed as telecommunications advisor

The Ministry has also appointed former TM Group CEO, Tan Sri Zamzamzairani Mohd Isa as a telecommunications advisor to the Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah, the Minister of Communications and Multimedia. Tan Sri Zamzamzairani is currently the chairman of UEM Sunrise Berhad and has over 30 years in the telecommunications industry.

The Ministry says it will improve MCMC policies to adjust to the new normal as a result of the current Covid-19 outbreak.

The new improvements will cover three main aspects including infrastructure, readiness for 5G, as well as governance and institutions.

Efforts to increase coverage with high-quality access in cities, suburban and rural areas will be accelerated while the strategy to allocate spectrum will be improved to ensure optimum use.

The ministry will reevaluate the current industry structure to ensure its sustainability in the long term.

To improve governance and transparency, the ministerial powers will be reviewed to ensure a check and balance system.

Meanwhile, the role and job scope of the MCMC will be reviewed so that it focuses on its core business.

This includes fixing its organisation structure and improving specific areas such as legal, audit and human resources. — SoyaCincau