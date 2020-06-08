RMCO: Bukit Aman says traffic police to adjust tasks in accordance with govt, NSC directives

Bukit Aman Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department (JSPT) director Datuk Azisman Alias said the police will continue to issue compounds against those who defy the stipulated standard operating procedures (SOP) during the RMCO period. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, June 8 — The task of the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) during the recovery movement control order (RMCO) period, to be implemented from June 10, will be streamlined in accordance with the directives from the government and National Security Council (NSC).

Bukit Aman Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department (JSPT) director Datuk Azisman Alias said the police will continue to issue compounds against those who defy the stipulated standard operating procedures (SOP) during the RMCO period.

“JSPT will make adjustments to the directives by the government and NSC from time to time,” he told Bernama here today.

He said the placement of policemen at roadblocks and the enforcement on social distancing are still applicable until tomorrow under the conditional movement control order (CMCO).

On possible traffic congestion with the restriction on interstate travel to be lifted from June 10, Azisman said there was no report of unsual traffic jam reported so far.

“So far, there is no unusual traffic congestion reported and traffic flow on most of the expressways is smooth,” he added.

Yesterday, Bernama reported Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador as saying that PDRM would formulate new tasks following the announcement of the RMCO, to be enforced on June 10, to replace CMCO, which ends tomorrow. — Bernama