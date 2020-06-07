Schools to reopen in stages under recovery MCO, subject to Health Ministry’s recommendations

A woman watches a live broadcast of Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin on the recovery movement control order in Kuala Lumpur June 7, 2020. ― Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, June 7 — Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin announced today that schools nationwide will be opened in stages during the recovery movement control order (RMCO) starting June 10 until August 31.

Students have been on an extended school holiday since March 14 when the movement control order (MCO) was first announced in a bid to curb the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“For parents with school-going children, you must be wondering when schools will reopen. For your information, schools will be reopened in stages under the RMCO after obtaining the necessary recommendations from the Health Ministry.

“The Education Ministry will then make a detailed announcement in the near future,” he said.

Last week, Education Minister Mohd Radzi Md Jidin urged parents not to worry about sending their children back to school. Instead, he said they should teach their children to regularly practise social distancing.

On school reopening, Mohd Radzi also said the move would only involve Form Five and Six students in nearly 3,000 secondary schools nationwide.