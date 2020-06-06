Senior minister: KL pasar malam, open markets and bazaars allowed to reopen on June 15

Senior minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob says all night and morning markets, as well as bazaars in Federal Territories will be allowed to reopen from June 15. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 6 — All night and morning markets, as well as bazaars in Federal Territories will be allowed to reopen from June 15, senior minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said today.

However, it will have to be operated under strict standard operating procedures (SOP) and will be under supervision of the authorities.

“The markets can reopen on the 15th provided they adhere to the strict SOPs from the Ministry of Health.

“We are also only allowing take-away options and the customers must enter one way and exit another. No going around in circles,” said Ismail during his daily media briefing today.

