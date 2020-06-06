PKB: Malay Agricultural Settlement Board has no more control over Kampung Baru

Aerial view of Kampung Baru which sits right next to some of Kuala Lumpur's skyscrapers. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, June 6 — The Malay Agricultural Settlement (MAS) Board no longer has a role in seeing to land administration management and town planning matters in Kampung Baru.

The Kampung Baru Development Corporation (PKB) in a statement today said the decision was made after Sultan of Selangor, Sharafuddin Idris Shah gave his approval on December 2, 2019, taking into account the legal views of the Attorney-General’s Chambers regarding the status of the board as well as a letter from the Federal Territories Minister’s Office dated February 13, 2020.

“Any matter relating to the MAS Board status has been submitted to the Federal Territories Ministry (KWP) for settlement under the current law.

“Kampung Baru land administration is fully implemented by the Kuala Lumpur Federal Territory Land and Mines Office (PTGWPKL) and not under MAS as stipulated in subsection 5 (1) Constitution (Amendment) (No. 2) Act 1973 (Act A206),” the statement said.

PKB also informed that MAS rules must be abolished as the MAS Board no longer has any function as most of its land have been transferred while those remaining were just waiting to be acquired.

“Matters pertaining to Kampung Baru town planning and management are under Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) jurisdiction, as provided for under the Federal Territory (Planning) Act 1982, the Kuala Lumpur City Act 1973, the Local Government Act 1976 and the Street,Drainage and Buildings 1974.

“The MAS Board can no longer be involved in municipal management including in the issuance of hawker permits, parking fee collection, advertising space rentals and other development controls,” the statement said.

In addition, the MAS Board will no longer be allowed to issue approval of development orders, building plans, engineering plans, building and land work permits, public road closures and building occupation permits.

However, KWP would welcome MAS Board’s participation as a non-governmental organisation (NGO) or consulting firm in assisting with settlement over inheritance of property and land issues, faced by Kampung Baru folks, it added. — Bernama