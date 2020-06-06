Perak floods: 54 victims still at relief centre

Children read a book as they seek shelter at a temporary relief centre at SK Changkat Jong in Teluk Intan October 24, 2019. — Bernama pic

IPOH, June 6 — Some 54 flood victims from 14 families are still being housed at the relief centre at Dewan Majlis Perbandaran Teluk Intan (MPTI) as at 9pm today.

Perak Disaster Management Committee Secretariat spokesperson said the victims comprised 15 men, 21 women, 13 boys and five girls.

All of them, were evacuated when floods hit Kampung Sungai Rambai in Langkap, Teluk Intan on Thursday.

There was also a male victim who had been admitted to the Teluk Intan Hospital for health reasons, the spokesperson said in a statement here today.

Although good weather was reported in the area, the water level at Sungai Perak in Sungai Bidor, Changkat Jong is still higher than its normal level and approaching the alert level of 2.86 metres.

The high tide has also caused the water coming down from Sungai Batang Padang to be pushed back, causing the water level at the river to reach the alert level of 14.40 metres. — Bernama