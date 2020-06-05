RON95, RON97 up 5 sen, diesel up 2 sen

A man refuels his motorcycle at a petrol station in Kuala Lumpur March 18, 2020. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, June 5 — The price of a litre of RON97 and RON95 will go up by five sen, and for diesel, two sen, for the period of June 6 until June 12, 2020.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Finance today, based on the weekly retail pricing of petroleum products using the Automatic Pricing Mechanism (APM) formula, the new price of RON97 is now RM1.78 per litre; RON95 RM1.48 per litre; and diesel, RM1.63 per litre.

This is due to the increase in refined product prices in line with the rise in global crude oil prices.

The government would continue to monitor the impact of global crude oil price change and take appropriate measures to ensure the welfare and well being of the people are looked after, the statement added. — Bernama