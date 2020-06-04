Sources confirm Shahruddin to quit deputy minister post, pledge support to Dr Mahathir

Deputy Works Minister Datuk Shahruddin Md Salleh (centre) is expected to resign from his post in the Perikatan Nasional government to pledge support to former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad instead. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, June 4 — Deputy Works Minister Datuk Shahruddin Md Salleh is expected to resign from his post in the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government to pledge support to former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad instead.

In a statement spread online today, the Sri Gading MP was said to have admitted of taking a wrong political move by joining PN, which was formed after the collapse of Dr Mahathir-led Pakatan Harapan coalition in February.

“As the first step to correct this mistake, I am resigning from my post as I was appointed by the prime minister of the PN government,” said the statement.

Shahruddin cannot be reached yet by Malay Mail for verification at the time of writing.

However, several sources in Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia close to Dr Mahathir’s faction have confirmed the statement was from Shahruddin, and another official announcement will be published soon.

“It is legit,” said one of the anonymous sources briefly, declining to elaborate.

On June 2, Shahruddin had warned the PN government ahead of the next Parliamentary sitting.

The former political secretary to Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and Bersatu pro-tem secretary-general also defended Dr Mahathir after the latter and four others’ membership in the party was annulled.

Shahruddin also said he is ready to resign his governmental post if that would strengthen Bersatu that is on the verge of splitting, with top leaders and grassroot members quarrelling with each other.

Shahruddin was also present last Friday to meet Dr Mahathir at Bersatu headquarters.

He was slated to join a press conference that day together with minister Datuk Seri Mohd Redzuan Md Yusof, but the event was later cancelled.

Dr Mahathir along with Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir, Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman, Datuk Amiruddin Hamzah and Maszlee Malik were given letters signed by Bersatu’s organising secretary Muhammad Suhaimi Yahya stating that their party memberships were terminated according to clauses 10.2.2 and 10.2.3 of the party’s constitution.