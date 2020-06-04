Report: Muhyiddin fires Marzuki as Penang Bersatu chief

The letter notifying Datuk Marzuki Yahya (pic) that he was sacked was reportedly issued on June 2. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, June 4 — Prime Minister and Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin has sacked Datuk Marzuki Yahya as the Penang Bersatu chief.

According to The Star, the letter of sacking was issued on Tuesday (June 2) along with another letter of sacking to supreme council member Akhramsyah Muammar Ubaidah Sanusi.

“I thank you and appreciate your contributions and your service throughout your tenure in the post,” stated the letter addressed to Marzuki and signed by Muhyiddin, as sighted by The Star.

The report added that the letter said Marzuki will cease being chief of Penang Bersatu immediately.

Marzuki is also the disputed secretary-general of Bersatu. Malaysiakini had reported that he received the termination notice as secretary-general, as signed by Muhyiddin, that was dated March 18.

Article 13.9 of Bersatu’s constitution was used by Muhyiddin, in his capacity as party president, to relieve Marzuki of his post without any explanation.

Marzuki, however, maintains that he is still the party’s secretary-general, and not current secretary-general Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainuddin.

Marzuki and Akhramsyah are Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad loyalists.

Dr Mahathir has been at odds with Muhyiddin since he led Bersatu out of the Pakatan Harapan coalition, triggering the collapse of the federal government, and the formation of a new coalition Umno, MCA, MIC, PAS, Gabungan Parti Sarawak and others.

With their support, Muhyiddin was subsequently sworn-in as prime minister on March 1. Since then, Dr Mahathir only has the support of a handful of Bersatu MPs, and remains opposed to Muhyiddin’s premiership.