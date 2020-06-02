Health Ministry tells biz owners to think of new ways to promote sales amid CMCO

Datuk Seri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the government is open to innovative ways where business owners can adhere to social distancing guidelines and crowd control measures. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, June 2 — The Ministry of Health has advised business owners today to be innovative in their sales promotions according to standard operating procedure (SOP) guidelines to avoid the risk of Covid-19 infections.

Its director-general Datuk Seri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the government is open to innovative ways where business owners can adhere to social distancing guidelines and crowd control measures.

“Maybe it can be done through appointments or online,” he said in his daily briefing, referring to the promotions.

“Sales promotions itself is not an issue here if we open up the business sectors. The issue is overcrowding and the need for social distancing.”

He was responding to a question on sales promotions, in particular jewellery stores, that may attract large crowds that lead to the risk of Covid-19 infections.

Dr Noor Hisham said the government needs to encourage the economy with more sales promotions, but with adherence to SOP guidelines.

He said employers need to look at managing their businesses.

“There is a need to practise social distancing, wearing of face mask, constant hand washing and to avoid crowds,” he said.

On Sunday, Dr Noor Hisham said more economic sectors involving locals can be reopened, should Malaysia continue to record low Covid-19 cases.

He said Malaysians had shown good adherence to the SOP enforced under the conditional movement control order (CMCO).