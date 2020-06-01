Umno president is BN chairman based on convention, consensus, sec-gen says after Najib’s name suggested

Umno secretary-general Tan Sri Annuar Musa says the party wholeheartedly agreed based on convention and consensus that the president of Umno is also the chairman of Barisan Nasional. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, June 1 ― Umno secretary-general Tan Sri Annuar Musa said the party’s supreme council has decided its president should be chairman of Barisan Nasional (BN) as per convention.

Annuar in a tweet earlier this morning said the decision was made by consensus last month, seemingly in response to Sungai Besar Umno division chief Datuk Seri Jamal Yunos' suggestion as reported by Sinar Harian that the BN chairman post should be held by their former party leader and Pekan MP Datuk Seri Najib Razak.

“In our supreme council meeting last month, the party wholeheartedly agreed based on convention and consensus that the president of Umno is also the Chairman of BN,” Annuar tweeted.

The BN supreme council meeting was held on May 12 from which the party said it supports Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin as the eighth prime minister. The Bersatu president took over from Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad in March amid the Covid-19 health crisis.

Umno president and BN chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi had said then in a statement that in the event a motion of no-confidence is tabled in Parliament, a resolution has been made that all BN MPs would vote en bloc in support of Muhyiddin as prime minister.

The meeting also touched on formalising Perikatan Nasional as a political entity and was of the view that it needed to go through certain processes among the coalition’s component parties first.

BN now comprises Umno, MCA, MIC and Parti Bersatu Rakyat Sabah.