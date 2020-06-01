Saifuddin calls on all quarters to embrace new governance concept of inclusive leadership

Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah said the people rejected a dominating and dictatorial leadership and also did not like to be regarded as mere ‘recipients of benefits’, but would rather be recognised as ‘contributors’. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, June 1 — Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah has urged all quarters to embrace what he calls the ‘new governance framework’, a concept of collective and inclusive leadership involving the government, business sector and civil society.

He said the key method of implementing this framework is by creating a consultative platform (for example, consultative council, consultative committee and the like) in all fields and at all levels (national, state, district and village).

Saifuddin, who is also the Indera Mahkota Member of Parliament, said the people rejected a dominating and dictatorial leadership and also did not like to be regarded as mere ‘recipients of benefits’, but would rather be recognised as ‘contributors’.

“The people or stakeholders outside of government institutions want to be accepted as ‘development partners’ of the government.

“Now, we are in the ‘third phase of democracy’ where the people and stakeholders want the decision-making process to be widened. This is my understanding of consultation,” he said in his ‘Merentas Ruang’ posting titled ‘Strengthening The New Governance Framework (Government, Business and Civil Society) on his Facebook page today.

Using the Olympics logo of interlocking rings for illustration, he said the new governance framework consists of three main sectors — the government, that is development, business (private sector) and civil society — working closely together as partners.

Saifuddin also shared his experience of being a member of consultative platforms like the National Youth Consultative Council, Second National Economic Development Council, National Information Technology Council, National Unity Consultative Council, and Foreign Policy Consultative Council when he was the foreign minister.

Similarly, he said, the Communications and Multimedia Consultative Council would be launched on June 9 based on the same approach with two task forces chaired by him, on Digital Economy and Creative Industry.

Although more people were now practising consultation, some still lacked understanding of the concept and decisions of the consultative process were not fully implemented, he added.

“What is worse is that sometimes consultation was made just for show or public relations. This is because the actual decisions were made on other platforms. We have to improve this situation,” he said.

Saifuddin said for the new governance framework to function well, all stakeholders need to understand and abide by several matters whose basis is consultation involving four important elements: empowerment, delegation, participation and deliberation. — Bernama