Communications minister confident that creative industry will not be left out of govt’s economic recovery plan

Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah says the creative industry will not be left out of the government’s economic recovery plan expected to be announced next week. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, June 1 ― Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah is confident that the local arts and creative fraternity, including those in the film industry, will not be left out of the government’s economic recovery plan expected to be announced next week.

“The government understands the problems the film industry is currently going through due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We will continue to empower the local film industry including by setting specific targets, for example, the Oscars, audits and by repurposing development funds and film production,” he said in a congratulatory video message on Twitter in conjunction with the National Film Development Corporation's (Finas) 39th anniversary today.

Saifuddin said since Finas was established, it has kept pace with the evolution of the film industry, which he added has been developing progressively.

“Developments include policies, technological ecosystem, production innovation and viewership, all of which have brought about much impact on the nation’s socio-economic and cultural development.

“I would like to convey my best wishes and congratulate Finas on their 39th anniversary,” he said. ― Bernama