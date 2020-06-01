Agong, Permaisuri Agong convey Gawai greetings

Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah expressed the greetings in a post on the Istana Negara’s social media accounts. — Picture via Instagram/Istana Negara

KUALA LUMPUR, June 1 ― Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong, Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah today conveyed Gawai Day greetings to all who celebrate it.

The greeting posted on Istana Negara’s Instagram account today read: “Gayu Guru Gerai Nyamai. Happy Gawai to all our friends in Sarawak, we wish you a wonderful celebration, filled with happiness, prosperity and peace.”

Gawai Day is celebrated on June 1 each year by the people of Sarawak, including the Iban, Bidayuh, Orang Ulu and other communities to mark the end of the padi harvesting season.

However, this year, Gawai Day is different as the nation is still under the conditional movement control order (CMCO) which was imposed to break the chain of Covid-19 infections.

Only small gatherings comprising family members are allowed without the tradition of “Ngabang” or visits, practised in previous years where people in the village or longhouses would gather to celebrate Gawai. ― Bernama