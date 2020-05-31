News report of my poor health baseless, says Jelebu MP

SEREMBAN, May 31 — Jelebu member of parliament Datuk Jalaluddin Alias has denied a newspaper report that he was gravely ill.

Jalaluddin, who is also UDA Holdings Bhd (UDA) chairman, also questioned how the Tamil daily could have carried such an allegation when it did not get in touch with him for confirmation.

“I am now in Jelebu, this morning I was in Kuala Lumpur and after a round of golf, I received many calls and texts from friends asking about my health condition, to which I replied that I was fine.

“The newspaper report is totally baseless,” he said when contacted by Bernama today.

Jalaluddin said he will be seeking an explanation from the daily on the matter.

In the report, Jalaluddin was said to have been rushed to Kuala Lumpur from his house in Kuala Klawang for medical treatment. — Bernama