High detection and prevention by Health Ministry stems Covid-19 fatalities, says Dr Noor Hisham

PUTRAJAYA, May 30 — The absence of fatalities from Covid-19 in over a week has been attributed to the Health Ministry’s high capability in detecting and preventing the virus, said its director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

He said the ministry is now able to carry out nearly 30,000 tests daily using reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction, and has stocked up to 200,000 in rapid test kit (RTK) antigens.

“Of the 200,000 RTK antigens we have, less than 5,000 have been used so far. So our detection capacity is very high, and credit should also be given to the actions of the public health teams,” Dr Noor Hisham said during his daily press conference.

He noted that, in recent weeks, the number of beds in hospitals occupied by Covid-19 positive patients has decreased significantly, adding that less than 15 per cent are used for that purpose now.

“At one point, in intensive care units, there were more than 100 Covid-19 patients; now there are only nine. Of them, only two need breathing assistance.

“Presently, the ministry has 1,090 ventilators at the ready for Covid-19 cases. I would say due to our fast detection ability, it has now been brought under control,” Dr Noor Hisham said.

Statistically, the director-general said Malaysia continues its downward trajectory of Covid-19 infections with only 30 cases reported in the last 24-hour period until noon today.

This brings the total number of cases in Malaysia to 7,762, with 1,317 cases still classified as active.

“Of the 30 cases today, three are imported cases where the infections occurred abroad. Of the 27 local transmissions, 17 cases involve non-Malaysians, while only 10 cases are Malaysians,” he said.

Presently, nine Covid-19 cases are being treated in intensive care units (ICU), and out of this, two cases require breathing assistance.

“Per the National Crisis Preparedness and Response Centre, no deaths have been reported today. This leaves the cumulative number of fatalities at 115 cases, or 1.48 per cent of all total cases,” he said.