Faster Malaysia-Singapore entry permit vetting during MCO with myPASS

JOHOR BARU, May 29 — The Malaysian Entry Permit Application System (myPASS), a new dedicated web-based application system, is expected to deliver faster and easier processing of entry permit applications by eligible travellers from Singapore to Malaysia during the movement control order (MCO).

In a joint statement here today, the High Commission of Malaysia in Singapore, Telekom Malaysia Bhd (TM) and Iskandar Regional Development Authority (Irda) said prior to myPASS, the High Commission of Malaysia in Singapore received around 30,000 applications through email, which resulted in the decision to transform the entry permit application process through better use of technology.

“The main benefit of myPASS is that travellers can submit their entry permit applications through a much more structured and guided process. As such, there is little error in the information and documents submitted and this has helped 80 per cent of travellers get their entry permit applications processed within two days with a 95 per cent reduction in rejected applications,” read the statement.

Apart from that, myPASS, which is accessible via a dedicated site also meant that their submissions were much more secured and the guided form reduces errors in their applications which led to faster processing time.

Furthermore, travellers would get an automatic update on the status of their applications.

Leveraging on the expertise in digital transformation, both Irda and TM through the Southern Strategic Economic Region (SSER), its strategic business unit for the Southern Region, have come up with the myPASS system which has helped the High Commission of Malaysia in Singapore to improve stakeholders’ experience, business processes and operational efficiencies.

“All these were not possible prior to the myPASS system as the previous workflow relies heavily on manual verification through emails and spreadsheets before any application can be processed,” it said.

Travellers may contact the High Commission of Malaysia in Singapore at +65 6235 0111 for more information or inquiries. — Bernama