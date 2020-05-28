Ismail Sabri: Sponsors to bear half of quarantine cost for sponsored students starting June 1

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said 50 per cent of the quarantine cost for the students will be borne by the government and the other 50 per cent, by their sponsors. ― Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, May 28 — Half of the cost of quarantine for sponsored students overseas who have graduated and will return home starting June 1 will be borne by their respective sponsors.

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said 50 per cent of the quarantine cost for the students will be borne by the government and the other 50 per cent, by their sponsors.

“Those students were sponsored by either the PSD (Public Service Department) or other government agencies and many of them had requested to be exempted from paying the hotel fees for quarantine.

“We have agreed to have the sponsors financing the cost for them and parents need not to worry,” he told the daily media conference on the conditional movement control order (CMCO) here today.

Ismail Sabri said, so far, 18,000 Malaysian citizens overseas had made an online registration and signed the agreement to pay 50 per cent of the hotel fees for the 14-day mandatory quarantine upon returning to Malaysia.

The majority of them were students who had graduated and no longer required to stay abroad, he added. — Bernama