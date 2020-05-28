Dengue cases on the rise in Negri Sembilan, says state exco

State Health, Environment, Cooperatives and Consumerism Committee chairman S. Veerapan said in the 21st week alone, from May 17 to May 23, a total of 64 cases were recorded. — AFP pic

SEREMBAN, May 28 — The cumulative number of dengue cases recorded in Negri Sembilan from January to May 23, has shown an increase of 11.6 per cent to 1,138 cases from 1,020 cases recorded in the same period last year.

State Health, Environment, Cooperatives and Consumerism Committee chairman S. Veerapan said in the 21st week alone, from May 17 to May 23, a total of 64 cases were recorded.

Seremban recorded the highest number of cases at 937, followed by Port Dickson (48), Rembau (47), Tampin (38), Jempol (33), Kuala Pilah (19) and Jelebu (16).

“One death due to dengue was reported in Seremban, bringing the death toll to four as of May 23 this year, as compared to five deaths recorded in the corresponding period last year,” he said in a statement here today.

He said there were 21 active localities in Seremban, and one each in Rembau and Kuala Pilah.

“Prevention and control activities are ongoing despite the movement control order being in force, especially involving cleaning, larviciding, fogging and health promotion activities by the relevant authorities.

“The cleaning operations involving the public, however, are still suspended,” he added. — Bernama