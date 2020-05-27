Actor detained in Ampang for allegedly enticing married woman

Ampang Jaya district police chief ACP Noor Azmi Yusoff said police had received a report over the matter from a 38-year-old man, who is the husband of the woman. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, May 27 — A male actor was detained at the Ampang District Police Headquarters yesterday after he came forward to provide a statement in relation to a case of enticing a married woman and having an illicit relationship with her.

Ampang Jaya district police chief ACP Noor Azmi Yusoff said police had received a report over the matter from a 38-year-old man, who is the husband of the woman.

He said the man claimed that his wife had, without his permission, left their residence in Taman Sering Ukay, Ampang here, with another man whom he knew, on May 25.

“The husband also found that the suspect had been in contact with his wife with intent to entice her in order to obtain something,” he said in a statement today.

Noor Azmi said the suspect was placed under remand for four days from today to assist with investigations.

“The suspect is being investigated under Section 498 of the Penal Code, namely to entice or take away or detain a married woman with criminal intent, as well as under Section 14 of the Minor Offences Act 1955 for insulting behaviour,” he said. — Bernama