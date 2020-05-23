Ismail Sabri: Unity Ministry coming up with SOPs for neighbourhood watch during CMCO

Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri said the SOP’s must be made while keeping in mind the safety and health protocols set by the Ministry of Health. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 23 — The Department of National Unity (DNU) has been tasked with coming up with standard operating procedures (SOP) for members of neighbourhood watch to conduct their night rounds.

Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri said the SOP’s must be made while keeping in mind the safety and health protocols set by the Ministry of Health (MOH).

“We feel this neighbourhood watch is important as it is part of community empowerment.

“I’ve said in past briefings that I’d like the head of the village, mosque and village committee members to help the government on this and we encourage these activities so that they can also ensure people are adhering to the SOPs put in place to curb the spread of Covid-19,” Ismail said today during his daily Covid-19 briefing.

He also reminded the public that if they want to take their kids out for a stroll they should avoid crowded places.

He was asked about the recent spike in parents taking children out for leisurely activities and the dangers it could pose as many seem to be gathering in groups outdoors.

“Any activity in groups are not allowed as these are in the negative list we prepared,” said Ismail.

“We have loosened restrictions on the conditional movement control order (CMCO) but that does not mean you should gather in a crowd.

“It’s the same for fishing. If the pond you are fishing at gets crowded with many people, then that is also considered as a breach of rules and SOPs set by the government.

“So to all parents please be aware of what you’re doing and do not endanger your kids. You do not know who has Covid-19 and they are still out there, so be safe and avoid crowded areas,” he added.