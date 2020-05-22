Efforts to fight Covid-19 strengthens unity among Malaysians, says minister

People keeping their distance from each other outside Giant Hypermarket during the movement control order (MCO) in Shah Alam April 5, 2020. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

PUTRAJAYA, May 22 — Efforts by all parties in the fight against the Covid-19 outbreak have bridged the gap among Malaysians and indirectly further strengthen the unity that has been forged.

National Unity Minister Datuk Halimah Mohamed Sadique, in a statement today, said this included efforts made by the frontliners and also those who stayed at home.

“We can feel the togetherness of all quarters who are united and spirited to ensure success in breaking the chain of the Covid-19 infection regardless of religious, racial, and cultural background,” she added.

Halimah said the Covid-19 outbreak has not only made Malaysians distant with the need to maintain social distancing, but they are also required to stay at home and not allowed to meet anyone if there is no urgent need, yet all these are all physical.

She said Malaysians, who are now adapting to the new normal way of living following the Covid-19 outbreak, should maintain good values and remain united in maintaining national unity.

She believed Malaysians would continue to hold on to the spirit of unity despite this year’s Aidilfitri going to be a moderate celebration.

“Take advantage of this Aidilfitri to build closer relations with one another by connecting online and through virtual technology with your family members and friends,” she added.

Halimah said this year’s Aidilfitri will be celebrated in a new normal way away from families and relatives.

“Many will not get to met with their loved ones. Go visiting one another and sharing Raya cookies and delicacies, but we have to sacrifice for the good of all,” she added. — Bernama