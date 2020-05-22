Don’t sabotage govt during Covid-19 crisis, MIC Youth tells Dr Mahathir

MIC’s National Youth Chief R. Thinalan, also pointed out how the coalition is still marred by its internal strife, pointing to signs of still-existing tensions between Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and PKR president and Opposition leader, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, May 22 — MIC Youth today labelled Pakatan Harapan (PH) as shameless, over what it feels to be a concerted effort by the Opposition to sabotage the current government, amid a pandemic.

MIC’s National Youth Chief R. Thinalan, also pointed out how the coalition is still marred by its internal strife, pointing to signs of still-existing tensions between Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and PKR president and Opposition leader, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Thinalan trained his guns on Dr Mahathir, whom he accused of trying to hold the nation at ransom, unless he gets his way in the Dewan Rakyat by way of a vote on his motion of no-confidence against Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

“In essence, Dr Mahathir is threatening and holding the entire country at ransom, since he deems it more important to be in power than having necessary Bills for the people, to be passed, including Bills that may be essential to address the Covid-19 crisis, such as any future need for further amendments to the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988 or its regulations thereof.

“In fact, it is puzzling how Dr Mahathir is acting as if he is still the leader of Pakatan Harapan when he was commanding the Opposition to reject all Bills when Datuk Seri Anwar, on the other hand, was reported to have confirmed being the Opposition leader now,” Thinalan who is also practising lawyer, added.

In an interview with Reuters, Dr Mahathir reportedly said he would seek to oust Muhyiddin at every available chance, also scolding his successor for bringing Umno back into power, after the party and its coalition, Barisan Nasional (BN), were voted out in the 14th general election.

“(Muhyiddin) is going to be in very great trouble. Because whatever chance we have to prove that it is not legitimate for him to be the prime minister, we will do that.

“If everything he brings to parliament is rejected, how does he continue?” Dr Mahathir was reported as saying.

Thinalan today chastised the remark, adding that the timing of the effort would affect the government’s bid to contain the Covid-19 outbreak.

“Putting politics aside, this is the worst time for Pakatan Harapan to be obsessed with power. Does Pakatan Harapan really think this is the best time to sabotage the government?” he questioned.

Thinalan also referenced the speech by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong in Parliament on Monday, which he said was already a detailed explanation as to why Muhyiddin was picked as prime minister.

He also questioned the stability of PH, after contradictory statements by Dr Mahathir and Anwar recently, on a leaked audio clip of PH’s presidential council meeting.

“The audio clip, in a nutshell, reveals the power struggle between Dr Mahathir and Anwar, on the prime minister’s position, prior to PH’s embarrassing fall from grace; thanks to its own doing.

“When they were questioned about the leaked audio clip, their responses even contradicted each other. Anwar has confirmed the authenticity of the audio clip while Dr Mahathir insisted on it being doctored,” Thinalan said.

He also questioned if PH has sorted out its long-standing issue on who will get to be prime minister, should it ever return to power, or it would resort to its previous position, where Dr Mahathir would be an interim prime minister again.

“Even if there was a general election, are they planning to go about with the same charade again, where they would tell their own members and the rakyat that Dr Mahathir is going to be the interim prime minister without a timeline before Anwar takes over?” he asked.