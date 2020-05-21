Covid-19: Govt examining SOPs for hair salons, says Ismail Sabri

Barber shops in Subang are closed during the conditional movement control order on May 11, 2020. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, May 21 — The National Security Council and Health Ministry are currently reviewing proposed standard operating procedures (SOP) for barbers and hairstylists, Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said today.

He said the authorities are looking at proposals by the Malaysian Hairdressers Association, but did not provide a timeline as to when a decision will be reached on the matter.

“There are a lot of categories to look into. Some are high-end establishments in shopping malls, and others are like the ones I go to, barbers that cost between RM3 and RM5. So we have to look at all the SOPs being proposed.

“Many people still fear hairdressers as social distancing will be impossible due to the contact involved. But we will leave it to them to decide,” he said during his daily Covid-19 press briefing today.

Ismail Sabri said that he will make the announcement once a decision has been made.

“Maybe the authorities want to meet with the association first and sit down to talk, I don’t know. But till then, cut your own hair for now,” he said.

The association recently appealed to the government to allow its members to resume operations as they have been without an income for two months now, while some have been forced to close shop.