Rosmah’s corruption trial to resume July 13

Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor arrives at the Kuala Lumpur High Court February 20, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

PETALING JAYA, May 20 — The corruption trial of Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor in connection with the supply and installation of solar energy at 369 rural schools in Sarawak will continue for 31 days beginning July 13 at the High Court here.

Judge Mohamed Zaini Mazlan set the dates after deputy public prosecutor Poh Yih Tinn (he) informed the court that all parties involved had discussed the suitable dates to continue the hearing.

The dates that had been set for the hearing are from July 13 to 16; Aug 3 to 6 and 17 to 19; Sept 7 to 10 and 14 to 17; Oct 5 to 8; Nov 2 to 5 and 16 to 19.

This was confirmed by lawyer Datuk Akberdin Abdul Kadirm representing Rosmah, who was exempted from attending court today.

Poh also informed the court that he would call nine more witnesses and would also submit three more witness statements to the defence by end of the month.

The prosecution has so far called 12 witnesses and when hearing continues on July 13, the defence is expected to continue with its cross-examination of the 12th witness, former Education Ministry secretary-general Datuk Seri Alias Ahmad.

Rosmah, 68, is facing a charge of soliciting RM187.5 million and two counts of receiving a bribe of RM6.5 million from Jepak Holdings Sdn Bhd managing director Saidi Abang Samsudin through her former aide, Datuk Rizal Mansor as gratification for helping the company to secure the RM1.25 billion Hybrid Photovoltaic Solar System Integrated Project and Maintenance and Operation of Genset/Diesel for the 369 rural schools in Sarawak, through direct negotiation from the Education Ministry.

She allegedly committed the offences at three places, namely Lygon Cafe at Sunway Putra Mall in Jalan Putra here; her house at Jalan Langgak Duta, Taman Duta here, and at the Seri Perdana Residence, Persiaran Seri Perdana, Precinct 10, Putrajaya between January 2016 and Sept 7, 2017.

The wife of former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak was charged under Section 16(a)(A) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Act (MACC), and faced an imprisonment for up to 20 years and fine of not less than five times the amount of the gratification of RM10,000, whichever is higher, upon conviction.

She was initially supposed to be tried with Rizal, who was charged with four counts of soliciting and receiving bribes on her behalf over the project.

However, last Jan 8, the court acquitted Rizal of the charges after the prosecution withdrew all four charges against him. — Bernama