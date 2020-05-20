Putrajaya says MM2H holders allowed home, but need to apply beforehand

Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the application would look into all aspects including their current situation and which country that they come from. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 20 — The government will require Malaysia My Second Home (MM2H) holders who are stranded abroad and seeking to return back to Malaysia to first apply for their eligibility before being allowed to return.

Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the application would look into all aspects including their current situation and which country that they come from.

He pointed out that if the MM2H holders are from Covid-19 high-risk countries, the decision to allow their return would involve the Ministry of Health Malaysia (MOH), the National Security Council (NSC) and the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (Motac).

“The Cabinet has agreed to allow them to return to Malaysia but not automatically. They will have to apply first before being allowed back as we will also need to see the country they came from.

“If they are from high risk countries, the decision for them to return will be determined by MOH, NSC and Motac,” said Ismail Sabri during his daily Covid-19 press briefing.

He was responding to a question on the status of MM2H holders that are still stranded overseas.

Ismail Sabri, who is also defence minister, said at present there are only 200 MM2H holders.

However, he said the authorities will check the MM2H holders keen to return from the applications on their eligiblity to return.

Last Sunday, it was reported that MM2H holders, who are stranded abroad and seeking to return back to Malaysia, are allowed to do so but under strict conditions.

Among the conditions was that they have to get a prior Covid-19 screening to prove that they have not contracted the virus.

Following their arrival in the country, they are still bound by the strict standard operating procedure put in place including the compulsory 14-day quarantine, at their own cost.