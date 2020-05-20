MAHB imposes safety measures for retailers

A man wearing a face mask is pictured at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Sepang. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, May 20 — Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd (MAHB), under its Commercial Services Division, has imposed safety measures in accordance with the Health Ministry’s guidelines for its retailers, food and beverage (F&B) operators and service outlets to implement at their respective airport premises.

In a statement today, the airport operator said the move was made following the announcement of the conditional movement control order (CMCO) on May 1 by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, which allowed Malaysia Airports’ retail, food and beverage and service outlets to resume operations on May 4.

“In anticipation of the return of travellers following the resumption of domestic flights, we are ensuring that our retail, F&B and service outlets as well as our staff embrace the new normal by taking stringent safety and hygiene measures,” said Commercial Services Division senior general manager Mohamad Nazli Aziz.

He added that these steps were necessary to reassure passengers that their well-being and safety remained as top priority.

“We have implemented these practices not only at our Kuala Lumpur International Airport terminals, but at all domestic and international airports operated by Malaysia Airports,” Mohamad Nazli said.

Malaysia Airports will be taking health and safety precautions such as temperature screening, social distancing, contact tracing, cashless transaction, and ensuring that only passengers and airport staff can enter the airport premises. — Bernama