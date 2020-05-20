Anwar explains absence from Monday’s press conference, says it wasn’t a Pakatan event

Anwar said that from here on out, all PH programmes or press conferences would only be announced by the coalition’s secretariat. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, May 20 — PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today explained his absence from a press conference chaired by Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad on Monday involving Pakatan Harapan (PH) leaders, saying that the event was not a PH media programme.

During his Facebook talk today, the Port Dickson MP said that from here on out, all PH programmes or press conferences would only be announced by the coalition’s secretariat.

He however, said that it was still the right of individual parties to have their own press conferences.

“On the press conference after the end of Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s royal address in Parliament. Why was I not present? Because that was not a PH press conference. In my PH meeting via Zoom before this, we decided that PH leaders as well as Bersatu (Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia) and Warisan (Parti Warisan Sabah) would prepare our joint stand on the issue of the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government, and will sign (a joint statement).

“Therefore, we would not be having a PH press conference. However, this would not prevent DAP, Bersatu, Amanah (Parti Amanah Negara) or Keadilan (PKR) should they want to have their own press conference, or if MPs would like to share their views.

“After this, we will mention that all press conferences or PH programmes must be announced by the PH secretariat. For example, I cannot use the PH secretariat to do programmes for PKR. We have some rules which must be observed,” Anwar said.

