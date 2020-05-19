Covid-19: Penang conducts survey for tourism industry impact assessment

Locals and foreign tourists are seen buying masks from street vendors in front of the Bukit Bintang MRT station in Kuala Lumpur March 16, 2020. — Picture by Choo Choy May

GEORGE TOWN, May 19 — The Penang government has called on all tourism industry players in the state to participate in an impact assessment survey to develop a Covid-19 Tourism Recovery Action Plan.

In a statement today, Penang Tourism, Arts, Culture and Heritage Committee chairman Yeoh Soon Hin said the online survey was aimed at gauging the effects of Covid-19 and gathering input from the industry’s stakeholders for establishing current and post-coronavirus recovery plans.

“This is to get feedback from different sectors relevant to the industry in order to get a better overview of the extent of the impact to industries such as the accommodation and lodging, attractions, travel agents/tour operators, transportation providers, among others.

“At the same time, I am also engaging different sectors through virtual roundtable sessions in order to get a better overview and understanding of the extent of the impact and work towards alleviating the impact to the industry,” he said.

According to Yeoh, several virtual roundtable discussions had been organised between industry players, including the Penang Tourist Guide Association, Association of Tourism Attraction Penang (ATAP) and Malaysia Association of Hotels (MAH) Penang.

He added that those who are interested may participate in the online survey through https://forms.gle/m5v7TUT2GA4vj4Gk8 before May 26. — Bernama