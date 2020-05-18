Health D-G: CMCO a success as number of new Covid-19 cases still two digits

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham said the number of new cases can be further reduced if the public continues to follow the standard operating procedures (SOP) under the CMCO. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, May 18 — Health Director-General Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said that the conditional movement control order (CMCO) shows signs of success as the authorities have managed to keep daily new cases of Covid-19 in the two digits.

He said the number of new cases can be further reduced if the public continues to follow the standard operating procedures (SOP) under the CMCO.

“This shows that the CMCO is a success, but the public should still follow the SOPs,” he said in his daily briefing on the Covid-19 update.

However, Dr Noor Hisham noted that the public may take the SOPs for granted during the Hari Raya celebration.

“We are worried if the SOPs are not followed, then the cases might increase during the festive period. Therefore, we urge all Malaysian to follow the SOPs.”