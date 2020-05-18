Dr M sits among Opposition in Dewan Rakyat’s first sitting under new government

Langkawi MP Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad (seated) with opposition MPs during the official opening of the Third Session of the 14th Parliament in Kuala Lumpur May 18, 2020. — Picture via Twitter/NoorAminAhmad

KUALA LUMPUR, May 18 — Langkawi MP Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad today was seen sitting among the federal Opposition MPs in the Dewan Rakyat, cementing his position as being in the Opposition despite also being from the ruling party Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) whose president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin is prime minister.

In a live feed by broadcaster RTM on the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s royal address this morning, Dr Mahathir was spotted sitting one seat apart from opposition party Parti Amanah Negara’s Parti Buntar MP Datuk Seri Mujahid Yusof Rawa and in front of opposition party Parti Warisan Sabah’s Batu Sapi MP Datuk Liew Vui Keong.

In the live feed, Liew was seen seated directly in front of Dr Mahathir’s son and PPBM deputy president Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir (Jerlun MP), who in turn was directly seated in front of PPBM Youth chief and Muar MP Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman.

An official seating plan for the Dewan Rakyat sitting today confirmed this arrangement, with both Dr Mahathir and Mujahid seated in the first row for the opposition MPs.

In the first row, PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim who is also Port Dickson MP and the Opposition Leader sat in the first seat in the front row for the opposition MPs, followed by Parti Amanah Negara and Kota Raja MP Mohamad Sabu, DAP secretary-general and Bagan MP Lim Guan Eng, PKR’s Pandan MP Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, DAP’s Iskandar Puteri MP Lim Kit Siang, which was then followed by Mujahid and Dr Mahathir.

The official seating plan also showed PPBM’s Pagoh MP and PM Muhyiddin seated first in the front row for the ruling government’s MPs, followed by the four senior ministers in this order: PPBM’s Gombak MP Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali, Umno’s Bera MP Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, Parti Pesaka Pribumi Bersatu’s (PBB) Petrajaya MP Datuk Seri Fadhillah Yusof, and senator Radzi Jidin; while Umno’s Sembrong MP Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein and Umno’s Kuala Krau MP Datuk Seri Ismail Mohamed Said rounded the first row for the ruling party.

