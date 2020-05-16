Sultan of Johor expresses appreciation to educators on Teachers’ Day

Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar today expressed his appreciation to all teachers in conjunction with the Teachers’ Day celebration. — Picture via Facebook/officialsultanibrahim

JOHOR BARU, May 16 — The Sultan of Johor, Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar, today expressed his appreciation to all teachers in conjunction with the Teachers’ Day celebration.

In a poster uploaded to his Facebook account, he said: “Happy Teachers’ Day. Thank you, teachers. Your service will always be remembered.”

Meanwhile, the Tunku Mahkota of Johor, Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim, on his Facebook account, said it is not easy being a teacher as the job calls for a lot of patience and big sacrifices.

“Many parents have experienced the burden of this profession when taking over the teachers’ role during the movement control order (MCO) period.

“Happy Teachers’ Day to all educators—teachers, religious teachers, doctors and professors! I will always remember and appreciate your service,” he said.

The MCO, which was enforced on March 18 to curb the spread of Covid-19, led to the closure of schools, among others. The restrictions were relaxed under the Conditional MCO, which runs from May 4 to June 9. — Bernama