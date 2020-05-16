Luqman Abdullah appointed as new FT mufti

Luqman Abdullah (left) takes over from Datuk Seri Zulkifli Mohamad al-Bakri (right) as Federal Territories Mufti. — Picture via Facebook/ Zulkifli Mohamad al-Bakri

KUALA LUMPUR, May 16 — A lecturer at the Fiqh and Usul Department, Academy of Islamic Studies of Universiti Malaya, Luqman Abdullah, has been appointed the new Federal Territories Mufti.

This was confirmed by Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Seri Zulkifli Mohamad al-Bakri, who was the former mufti, in a posting on his Facebook account today.

In the posting, Zulkifli also said the handing over of duties between him and Luqman was held in a simple ceremony at his office.

“I pray to Allah to grant strength to Sahibus Samahah the Federal Territories Mufti to carry out the responsibilities entrusted upon him,” he added.

Zulkifli was Federal Territories Mufti for six years before he was appointed to the ministerial post on March 9.

He also seek apology from all Muslims in the Federal Territories and Malaysia for any wrong doings during his tenure as the Federal Territories Mufti. — Bernama