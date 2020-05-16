Govt considering special incentives for frontline volunteers, says minister

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Special Functions) Datuk Seri Redzuan Md Yusof said the move was in appreciation of their services and sacrifices in efforts to contain Covid-19 infection. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 16 — The government is considering giving special incentives for frontline volunteers involving members of the Malaysian Civil Defence Force (APM), the People’s Volunteer Corps (RELA) and other organisations.

“We value their services to the community and will work something out for them soon,” he said when appearing as a guest on the ‘Ruang Bicara’ talk show programme on Bernama TV yesterday night.

“The APM members for example, had been there in times of war, emergencies, accidents and catastrophes. Currently APM has 6500 members and there are about 100,000 volunteers in other organisations.

He said the government had mobilised the volunteers to help the public in various aspects including giving advice and explaining to the people on the new normal.

Elaborating Mohd Redzuan said despite facing various challenges, the APM members and other volunteers have been trained to always be prepared to deal with disasters or emergencies.

“Almost 1,000 trained APM personnel are being deployed at the quarantine centres and their welfare and safety are well taken care of,” he said adding that they are provided with personal protective equipment while on duty. — Bernama