Virtual career fair #beliabekerja on May 18 to 22

Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican announced that the ministry was organising a virtual career fair. — Bernama file pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 15 — The Youth and Sports Ministry (KBS) in collaboration with Impact Malaysia and Talent Corporation Malaysia Berhad (TalentCorp) will be organising a virtual career fair called #BeliaBekerja from May 18 to 22.

Impact Malaysia, in a statement today, said #BeliaBekerja will be available at the beliabekerja.com portal to help address the public’s concerns of unemployment due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Due to the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO), traditional career fair events have been severely curtailed and have impacted job seekers tremendously.

“With the #BeliaBekerja, both employers and job seekers are able to participate in the recruitment process wherever they are,” the statement said.

On May 4, Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican announced that KBS is working with multiple agencies across various ministries to organise a few campaigns, which are #BeliaBekerja, #BeliaCelikDuit and #BisnesOrangMuda, as part of its Ramadan programme 2020.

It is also to aid Malaysian youths in securing employment opportunities, to further educate them on financial literacy during this period, and to expand the youths’ soft and hard skills via a series of videos to help them generate additional income.

Impact Malaysia said given its role as the national agency driving Malaysia’s talent strategy, this collaboration also dovetails with TalentCorp’s efforts in ensuring that young Malaysian talents are prepared for the demands of a changing employment landscape.

“Moreover, financial education has never been more important in today’s environment. Participating effectively in the financial system can improve the economic wellbeing of individuals and businesses.

“Therefore, KBS collaborates with Impact Malaysia and Credit Counselling & Debt Management Agency (AKPK) to equip Malaysians with financial knowledge under the #BeliaCelikDuit campaign to persevere through these financially challenging times,” it said.

Impact Malaysia said #BeliaCelikDuit will focus on financial management topics like cash flow management, wealth management, borrowing basics, and managing debt for youth.

“Align with KBS’s initiative, Impact Malaysia organises Impact Malaysia Ramadan Programme consisting of three main pillars which are #BisnesOrangMuda, ‘Takeover Ramadan’ and ‘Chillax Ramadan’.

“Through these programmes, Impact Malaysia aims to invite Malaysian youths to experience Ramadan in a meaningful way through a series of inspirational videos on Islamic values, and a series of business and self-improvement classes.

“For “Takeover Ramadan” and “Chillax Ramadan”, Impact Malaysia aims to motivate and inspire youths to transform themselves into better individuals through a series of webinars and sharing sessions with experts. Interested participants can register at http://tiny.cc/impactyouthramadhan.

“For further information on KBS Ramadan Program 2020 and Impact Malaysia, kindly visit https://impact.my/, Facebook/Twitter at @impactdotmy, or Instagram at @impactmsia. More information on TalentCorp can be found on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram at @talentcorpmsia,” it said. — Bernama