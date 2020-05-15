Maszlee: Is Bersatu ready to help Najib, Zahid defend their seats in GE15?

Maszlee Malik suggested how having three main Malay-dominant parties within PN meant Bersatu would only contend for parliamentary seats not occupied by Umno or PAS candidates. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, May 15 — A former federal minister of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) has come out in an attempt to arouse his fellow party colleagues of the possible doom they face if they continue their cooperation with Umno and PAS.

Simpang Renggam MP and former education minister Maszlee Malik today wrote of the possible challenges Bersatu could encounter moving forward as part of Perikatan Nasional (PN), particularly referring to its chances come the next general election.

Maszlee suggested how having three main Malay-dominant parties within PN meant Bersatu would only contend for parliamentary seats not occupied by Umno or PAS candidates.

“What is for sure if Bersatu truly wants to remain together with Umno and PAS in PN during the GE15, (Datuk Seri Ahmad) Zahid Hamidi will not be challenged by Bersatu, (Datuk Seri) Najib Razak will remain in Pekan, and (Datuk Seri Abdul) Azeez (Abdul Rahim) will remain in Baling, Ku Nan (Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor) will remain in Putrajaya,” Maszlee wrote on Facebook today.

When taking that eventuality into account, the academic pointed out how Bersatu divisions within Umno- and PAS-dominated areas would be rendered irrelevant if going by the principle that coalition colleagues do not contend against one another.

Maszlee then questioned the need for such division offices if their function is to never contend for a parliamentary seat, which he said would effectively make Bersatu members in these areas part of Umno and PAS’ election machinery.

Numbers held by Bersatu, Maszlee said, would also be insufficient to govern any state administration, saying there is no better evidence that what can be observed with the current status quo.

“If Bersatu is together with Muafakat Nasional, Bersatu will only rely on the strengths of Umno and PAS, where even that is if they truly accept Bersatu en bloc, and not only those who support certain individuals within Bersatu like the prime minister only,” he said referring to Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

“So the more important question we should be asking ourselves is, is that all we want?” he wrote.

Maszlee even claimed the recent placement of Umno leaders among leadership roles of government-linked companies (GLCs) would only result in the party being strengthened further in terms of funds.

This, he said, would result in Umno being able to prepare well ahead for the next election, and to return as the dominant force among the ruling coalition.

“Is bringing Umno back to power the reason why we all joined this sacred party?” he questioned.