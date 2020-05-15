Lokman Adam’s committal proceedings set for mention on May 19

Umno supreme council member Datuk Lokman Noor Adam speaks to reporters at the party headquarters in Kuala Lumpur December 26, 2019. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, May 15 — The High Court here has set May 19 for mention of committal proceedings against former Umno Supreme Council member Datuk Lokman Noor Adam for allegedly intimidating a witness in the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) trial of former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak.

The victim is Najib’s former special officer, Datuk Amhari Efendi Nazaruddin, a key witness in the case.

Deputy public prosecutor Mohamad Mustaffa P. Kunyalam said the case was set for mention before High Court Judge Collin Lawrence Sequerah at 2 pm to fix the date to hear the committal proceedings.

The hearing which was supposed to be heard on April 17 was vacated due to the extension of the movement control order (MCO) by the government.

Last Wednesday, Lokman failed again to set aside the leave obtained by the Attorney General (AG) to initiate committal proceedings against him after the Court of Appeal dismissed his appeal and held that there was no error made by the High Court in allowing the leave application by the AG to commence the contempt proceedings.

On Jan 14, 2020, Justice Sequerah dismissed Lokman's application to set aside the leave obtained by the AG after the court was satisfied that the fact and the nature of the alleged contempt were sufficiently brought to the attention of the respondent (Lokman).

On Oct 22, last year, Justice Sequerah granted leave for the AG at that time, Tan Sri Tommy Thomas to initiate committal proceedings against Lokman for contempt of court act perpetrated on two occasions on Sept 25, last year.

Thomas, 68, who was appointed on June 4, 2018, by then prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, for a two-year term to replace Tan Sri Mohamed Apandi Ali, resigned from the post on Feb 29 this year.

Thomas initiated the committal proceeding against Lokman, seeking an order for Lokman to be committed to prison or be fined for his action.

According to Thomas, on Sept 25 last year, Lokman had uttered words in a video interview, constituting an express or implied threat against Amhari Efendi, for having given evidence in Najib’s trial at the High Court.

Thomas said that on the same day, Lokman lodged a police report against Amhari Efendi, who was the eighth prosecution witness, in respect of the evidence given by him at the former prime minister’s trial.

The object or purpose of the respondent’s act, said the AG, was to harass and intimidate Amhari Efendi, other witnesses and any potential witnesses who may come forward to give evidence against Najib in the 1MDB trial. — Bernama