IRB: Hasil Care Line operating from Monday to Friday starting next week

General view of the Inland Revenue Board of Malaysia building located at Jalan Duta in Kuala Lumpur April 23, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, May 15 — The Inland Revenue Board (IRB) today announced that starting May 17, the operating hours for its Hasil Care Line (HCL) is from 9 am to 5 pm daily from Monday to Friday.

However, for the month of Ramadan, the HCL will operate only until 4.30 pm.

For more information, the public can surf the IRB portal at http://www.hasil.gov.my or by calling the HCL at 03-89111000 or 603-89111100 (overseas), HASiL Live Chat; Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/LHDNM and Twitter at http://twitter.com/LHDNMofficial. — Bernama