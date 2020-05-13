Ministry: Special task force to discuss internet access, quality and telco charges

Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah speaks to reporters during a press conference at the Ministry of Communications and Multimedia in Putrajaya March 12, 2020. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

PUTRAJAYA, May 13 — The special task force on Digital Malaysia, chaired by the Ministry of Communications and Multimedia (KKMM), will hold discussions on Internet access and quality as well as charges imposed by telecommunication companies following increased Internet usage during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Its Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah said Covid-19 had taught a lot of lessons, among them being that there were still areas with slower Internet connection or the quality was still not at its best.

“Previously we expected, now we are sure there are certain weaknesses and we will rectify them,” he told reporters today.

Saifuddin said that KKMM would also discuss with the Education Ministry regarding efforts to expand educational television programme (TV Pendidikan) and online educational activities.

“Learning from home is becoming more important, so we also see where the weaknesses are,” he said.

Earlier, he met Malaysian Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC) chief executive officer Surina Shukri and Lazada Malaysia chief marketing officer Boo Poh Suan, who also represented China’s e-commerce company Alibaba Group, regarding efforts to widen cooperation in expanding the country’s digital economy.

Saifuddin said the cooperation should not only look towards the local market, but also expand e-commerce activities to the Southeast Asia region, which holds a broader market.

“If we only look at our country, it only involves about 32 million people. But if we look at the region, there are 650 million people and that is a very huge market,” he said.

Meanwhile, MDEC said in a statement that the Alibaba Group had agreed for its Electronic World Trade Platform (eWTP) at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) to function as one of its three global hubs, besides in Belgium and Ethiopia, for the delivery of medical equipment to combat the Covid-19 pandemic.

“This will strengthen Malaysia’s role as a major trade hub in the region involving logistics operations as the global community continues its fight against the virus,” said MDEC. — Bernama