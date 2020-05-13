Govt services fully operational effective immediately, says chief secretary to govt

Staff are seen sanitising their work space at the National Registration Department office in Alor Setar April 21, 2020. — Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, May 13 — Federal government services throughout the country are fully operational with the presence of 70 per cent of civil servants at work, said Chief Secretary to the Government Datuk Seri Mohd Zuki Ali.

In a statement today, he said the decision, which was effective immediately, was to ensure the service delivery to businesses and the people was not affected, thus supporting the regrowth of the country’s economy.

“In the meantime, the use of online applications should continue to be encouraged to minimise customer presence at the counter in line with the social distancing practises,” he said.

Mohd Zuki said the rotation and work-from-home systems were still being carried out in accordance with the Public Service Department’s Distributed Letters Reference JPA.SARAAN(S) 256/6/31JLD.6(6) dated May 2.

“The department heads must ensure that all SOPs (standard operating procedures) of safety and health are fully complied with such as performing body temperature checks, practicing social distancing, wearing a face mask and providing hand sanitiser,” he said.

Earlier, Minister of Defence Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced a Cabinet meeting today deciding that government services under the federal government nationwide would be fully operational. — Bernama