Cuepacs: Aidilfitri aid also beneficial for private sector

KUALA LUMPUR, May 13 — The Congress of Unions of Employees in the Public and Civil Services (Cuepacs) has urged all parties to stop questioning the government’s decision to provide special Aidilfitri assistance to the civil servants.

Its president Adnan Mat said he regretted the actions of some, especially those representing employers from private sector for questioning the financial aid.

“Cuepacs believes the Malaysian Employers Federation (MEF) recognises the assistance for civil servants will indirectly helping employers and private sector including small enterprises to thrive.

“The conditional movement control order (CMCO) has allowed almost all economic sectors to resume operations. Indirectly, civil servants would spend their money to help boost businesses in private sector.

“MEF and employers should know this and not to cast negative remarks on the government and civil servants,” he said in a statement here today.

He said the financial aid for civil servants has been planned before the country faced the Covid-19 pandemic, and the annual assistance would help ease the financial burden of civil servants and pensioners in preparation for Aidilfitri celebration.

Earlier today, a media portal reported that MEF has slammed the government’s decision on the special financial aid, saying private sector was more affected by the Covid-19 crisis and deserved more help.

On May 11, the government announced a special Aidilfitri assistance of RM500 to civil servants on Grade 56 and below while pensioners would receive RM250. — Bernama