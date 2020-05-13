CMCO: Kelantan, Kedah allow food outlets to operate until 10pm

Kelantan Mentri Besar Datuk Ahmad Yakob said restaurants and other food premises in Kelantan are allowed to operate until 10pm beginning tomorrow. — Bernama pic

KOTA BARU, May 13 — Restaurants and other food premises in Kelantan are allowed to operate until 10pm beginning tomorrow, said Mentri Besar Datuk Ahmad Yakob.

He said, however, only takeaway sales would be allowed.

He added that since the start of Ramadan, these food outlets had been operating from 3pm to 6.30pm daily.

“On the third day of Aidilfitri, restaurants will be allowed to operate from 7am to 10pm according to the standard operating procedure (SOP),” he told reporters after chairing the State Security Working Committee special meeting here today.

Also present were Deputy Mentri Besar Datuk Mohd Amar Nik Abdullah, Kelantan police chief Datuk Hazanuddin Hassan and Kelantan State Health Department director Datuk Dr Zaini Hussin.

Ahmad said the strict measure of allowing restaurants to sell only packed food was to avoid large crowds gathering at one place, which may cause Covid-19 cases to spike again in Kelantan.

In Alor Setar, the Kedah government has allowed people to dine in at restaurants or other food outlets beginning today.

Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir, however, said it must be carried out in accordance with the SOP set by the National Security Council.

“After seeing good achievement in Kedah as there have been no Covid-19 cases, we allow people to dine in in restaurants.

“The operating hours for non-Muslim restaurants are from 8am to 10pm while Muslim restaurants will operate from 3pm to 10pm during the fasting month,” he said in a press conference today.

Mukhriz said a total of 118 registered childcare centres including those at workplaces, houses, community centres and institutions are allowed to operate as long as they comply with the SOP to curb the spread of Covid-19.

At the same event, he also announced a special Aidilfitri assistance of RM500 for the 5,000 state civil servants. The financial aid will be paid on May 20. — Bernama