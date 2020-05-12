Three new Perak excos sworn-in

Sultan Nazrin Muizzuddin Shah urged the new excos to fulfil their responsibility with sincerity and honesty, according to the rule of law, and guided by the constitution. — Picture via Twitter/Bernamadotcom

IPOH, May 12 — Three new state executive councillors (exco) took their oaths of office during the one-day Perak State Legislative Assembly sitting today.

They were Umno Parit division deputy chief Kahirul Shahril Mohamed (Bota), Umno Perak information secretary Ahmad Saidi Mohamad Daud (Changkat Jering) and Umno state liaison information chief Datuk Mohd Zolkafly Harun (Lintang).

They took their oaths of office before Sultan Nazrin Muizzuddin Shah.

The three new exco are expected to hold the Communication and Multimedia; Youth and Sports, and Environment and Green Technology portfolios.

The swearing-in ceremony was not streamed despite the State Secretariat’s corporate unit assuring the media yesterday that they could view it online. The administration earlier restricted coverage to state news agency Bernama and broadcaster RTM.

Earlier in his opening address of the state legislative assembly, the Sultan urged the new excos to fulfil their responsibility with sincerity and honesty, according to the rule of law, and guided by the constitution.

“The trust I have bestowed on you to form an administration that is trustworthy and of high integrity should be honoured; and it is imperative that you fulfil the wishes of the rakyat by ensuring not only that the administration is clean, but also that it does not abuse its powers,” he said.

He also said that there has to be moderation and a limit to politicking.

“The rakyat’s well-being cannot be sacrificed, nor the state’s future destroyed for personal interests, whether due to over-politicking or in pursuit of sheer personal greed and desire to accumulate untold riches,” he added.

On March 31, seven excos — three Umno assemblymen, two Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) assemblymen and two PAS assemblymen — took their oaths of office in front of Sultan at Istana Kinta here.

The Umno assemblymen are its state chairman Datuk Saarani Mohamad (Kota Tampan), Datuk Shahrul Zaman Yahya (Rungkup) and Datuk Dr Wan Norashikin Wan Noordin (Kampung Gajah).

The PAS assemblymen are its state commissioner Razman Zakaria (Gunung Semanggol) and state liaison secretary Mohd Akmal Kamaruddin (Selama).

Meanwhile, newcomers from Bersatu Datuk Nolee Ashilin Mohamed Radzi (Tualang Sekah) and Datuk Abdul Yunus Jamahri (Kuala Kurau) were also appointed as exco.

On April 7, Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu announced that he is in charge of the Finance, Safety, Land, Natural Resources, Economy Planning, Government-Linked Companies and National Integration portfolio.

Saarani is the committee chairman for Rural Development, Entrepreneur Development, Cooperative and Consumer Affairs, while Razman is the committee chairman for Education, Human Capital Development, Non-Governmental Organisations and Civil Society.

Nolee and Abdul Yunus are in charge of Housing, Local Government, Public Transportation and Tourism, and Agriculture, Infrastructure, Energy and Water respectively.

Meanwhile, Shahrul Zaman is in charge of Industry, Investment and Corridor Development; Mohd Akmal holds the portfolio for Islamic Affairs and Information; and Dr Norashikin is the committee chairman for Women, Family and Social Welfare.