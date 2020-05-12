Penang allows dine-ins at hotels, supermarkets, fast food franchises from Friday, says CM

File picture shows people dining in during lunch time at the Artisan Coffee Bar at the Bangsar Village shopping mall on first day on CMCO May 4, 2020. — Picture by Choo Choy May

GEORGE TOWN, May 12 — All sectors and activities allowed by the Federal Government under the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) will be allowed to operate again in Penang from tomorrow (May 13), said Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow.

Chow, in a Covid-19 live Facebook message today, said this was decided at the state Special Security Committee meeting chaired by him today.

“Beginning tomorrow, May 13, Penang will be entering into the opening phase of the Penang Gradual Recovery Strategy (PGRS). All sectors and activities allowed by the Federal Government under the CMCO will be allowed in Penang,” he said.

However, he said the list of prohibited activities as announced by the Federal Government remained.

He said dining-in at eateries, involving hotels, supermarkets and fast food franchises would be allowed in phases beginning Friday and guidelines relating to its implementation would be announced by local authorities tomorrow (May 13). — Bernama