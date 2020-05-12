Myanmarese couple fined RM700 each for defying MCO

Soldiers and police officers conducting checks at a roadblock on day five of the movement control order (MCO) in Sri Hartamas March 22,2020. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, May 12 — A Myanmarese couple was fined RM700 each by the Magistrate’s Court here today for defying the movement control order (MCO).

Magistrate Mohamad Fared Abdul Latif meted out the fine on masseur Tluang Kip Thang, 42, and his wife, Lal Runi, 41, after they pleaded guilty to the charge.

The couple paid the fine.

They were charged with defying MCO by violating Regulation 3 (2) of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures within the Infected Local Areas) Regulations 2020 when caught moving from their house Jalan Manis 1, Taman Segar, to Taman Permainan, Jalan Persiaran Lemak, Taman Segar, which is an infected area, at 7.30am last April 30.

In mitigation, their lawyer Mohd Ruzaini Zulkifli said his clients were heading to a bank to withdraw money.

Deputy public prosecutor Wan Ahmad Hakimi Wan Mohd Jaafar prosecuted.

Meanwhile, nine other men, aged between 20 and 35, were also fined RM700, in default 14 days’ jail, for a similar offence.

Another man, however, pleaded not guilty and was allowed bail of RM700 in one surety. The court set June 24 for mention of the case.

They were caught violating regulations in the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures within the Infected Local Areas) Regulations 2020, which is enforced under MCO, at several locations in Wangsa Maju, Bukit Bintang and Cheras here between April 28 and May 3. — Bernama